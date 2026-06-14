Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,759 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the sale, the director owned 118,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,279,145.49. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,442 shares of company stock worth $40,011,004. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $417.79 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $391.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $439.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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