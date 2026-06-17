Night Squared LP Acquires New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,498.77 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,528.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,219.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $671.18 and a 12 month high of $1,714.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total transaction of $530,197.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,593,758.76. This trade represents a 24.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at $340,769,463.45. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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