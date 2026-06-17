Night Squared LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Night Squared LP lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,840 shares during the period. Night Squared LP's holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,645,427,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lam Research by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,349,470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,285,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $324.26.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.34. The stock has a market cap of $461.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $393.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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