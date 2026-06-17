Night Squared LP Invests $2.03 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Night Squared LP bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $660.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $525.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $788.13.

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Micron Technology Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $1,020.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,110.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $705.11 and its 200-day moving average is $476.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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