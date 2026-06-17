Night Squared LP Invests $7.99 Million in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Night Squared LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,989,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.3% of Night Squared LP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.75. The stock has a market cap of $354.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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