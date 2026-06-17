Night Squared LP Takes Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,474,000. Clorox accounts for approximately 2.7% of Night Squared LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Night Squared LP owned about 0.08% of Clorox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,434,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,039,946,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 23.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,995,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,656,000 after acquiring an additional 750,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,136,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,244,000 after acquiring an additional 426,433 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 33.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,564,000 after acquiring an additional 439,797 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Weiss Ratings raised Clorox from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $103.40.

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Clorox Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:CLX opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $132.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.Clorox's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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