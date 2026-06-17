Night Squared LP Trims Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Night Squared LP trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,020 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Night Squared LP's holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.39.

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Vertiv Stock Down 3.9%

VRT opened at $299.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.83. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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