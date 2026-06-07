NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,728 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 84,111 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in NIKE were worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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NIKE Stock Down 1.3%

NKE opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. NIKE's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,536,266.40. The trade was a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 23,660 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,211,990.69. This represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NIKE

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Evercore dropped their price objective on NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $45.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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