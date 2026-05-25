NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,420 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 32,712 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in NIKE were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,993,541 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $7,453,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,239,013 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $2,945,326,000 after purchasing an additional 286,615 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 12,753,317 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $812,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,561,334 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $875,902,000 after purchasing an additional 404,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in NIKE by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,996,579 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $627,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Williams Trading decreased their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $44.70 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. NIKE's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is 108.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,893.48. This trade represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 11,781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,985.64. Following the acquisition, the director owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,340.56. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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