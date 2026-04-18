Ninety One North America Inc. Has $22.82 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,236 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 56,408 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 39,892 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 27,648 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $91.99 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.64 and a 1 year high of $96.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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