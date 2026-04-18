Ninety One North America Inc. Has $35.63 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,682 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,044 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for about 1.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.'s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $35,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 508.1% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 49.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company's stock.

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Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.8%

MNST stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $87.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The business's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Monster Beverage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Monster Beverage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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