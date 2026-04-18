Ninety One North America Inc. Invests $4.49 Million in TransUnion $TRU

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,351 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. State Street Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,771 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $568,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TransUnion by 355.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,776 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $220,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,177 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,742,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,156,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in TransUnion by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,536,458 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $296,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,360 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. New Street Research set a $100.00 target price on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.86. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from TransUnion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $577,520. The trade was a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 4,067 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $314,663.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,044.31. This trade represents a 9.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $872,979 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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