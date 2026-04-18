Ninety One North America Inc. Makes New $6.27 Million Investment in UBS Group AG $UBS

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,367 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $6,268,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the bank's stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the bank's stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the bank's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,115 shares of the bank's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.
UBS Group Price Performance
NYSE UBS opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 10.88%.The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
UBS Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.
Trending Headlines about UBS Group
Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS research activity: UBS analysts have been raising price targets and initiating coverage across several names (Merck price target hike; new Buy on Amneal; PT increases on BorgWarner and Dana), highlighting an active research franchise that supports deal flow and client engagement. UBS Raises Merck Price Forecast Amneal coverage initiated by UBS UBS Raises BorgWarner PT
- Neutral Sentiment: UBS has notified Australian companies that it ceased substantial-shareholder positions in Nanosonics and Insignia Financial — routine portfolio/asset-management disclosures that are unlikely to move UBS’s core capital story materially. UBS Ceases To Be Substantial Shareholder in Nanosonics UBS Exits Substantial Position in Insignia
- Neutral Sentiment: UBS Asset Management materially reduced its ServiceNow position in Q4 (reported large share removal) — a portfolio reallocation that signals active asset-management trimming but is not a direct corporate credit or capital event for UBS itself. ServiceNow coverage & holdings notes
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: A bank‑commissioned UBS study warns that Swiss government proposals for higher capital requirements on UBS could meaningfully drag on Switzerland’s economy — this underscores an ongoing regulatory battle that could raise capital costs or constrain return-on-equity. UBS capital rules could hurt Swiss economy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded UBS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.30.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS
UBS Group Profile
(Free Report
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UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.
Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.
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