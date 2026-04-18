Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases New Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,228 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,000. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.12% of Valmont Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $739,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,658,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 85,346 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 441.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $5,663,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $487.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Stock Up 2.6%

Valmont Industries stock opened at $412.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $267.02 and a one year high of $487.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Valmont Industries's payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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