Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,505 Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd now owns 102,407 shares of the company's stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,989 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,207 shares of the company's stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,734 shares of the company's stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59,307 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 219,579 shares of the company's stock worth $29,085,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.97. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 25,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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