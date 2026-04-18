Ninety One North America Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in XP Inc. $XP

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP - Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435,950 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 195,948 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of XP worth $23,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XP by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in XP by 1,783.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in XP in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in XP in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XP alerts: Sign Up

XP Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:XP opened at $21.10 on Friday. XP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.

XP (NASDAQ:XP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. XP had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $806.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. XP's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XP Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded XP from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on XP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XP

XP Company Profile

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider XP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and XP wasn't on the list.

While XP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here