Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 2,027.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 49,921 shares during the period. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in Prologis were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,064,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,978,870,000 after purchasing an additional 323,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Prologis by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,247,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $829,970,000 after purchasing an additional 946,847 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,995,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $801,110,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,837,026 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $778,528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Prologis by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,651,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $661,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,819 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday. Freedom Capital cut shares of Prologis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Prologis from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.05.

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Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target

Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis

Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook

Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer

Prologis Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:PLD opened at $145.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $145.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is presently 120.56%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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