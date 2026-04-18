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Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Has $13.57 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Jacobs Solutions logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Ninety One SA Pty Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 84.8% in Q4, buying an additional 46,989 shares to hold 102,407 shares valued at about $13.57 million, making the stock its 25th largest position and ~0.6% of the firm's portfolio.
  • Other institutions also ramped up exposure—Ameriprise boosted its holding by 828.5% to ~1.33M shares ($174.4M) and AQR increased its stake by 68.8% to ~1.29M shares—while overall institutional ownership of Jacobs stands near 85.65%.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $154.60; Jacobs posted Q4 EPS of $1.53 (beat by $0.01), issued FY2026 EPS guidance of 6.95–7.30, and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.36.
  • Interested in Jacobs Solutions? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,407 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,989 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd owned about 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 828.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,988 shares of the company's stock worth $174,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,068 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,194,000 after purchasing an additional 525,291 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,069,636 shares of the company's stock worth $460,016,000 after purchasing an additional 520,417 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,774,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 601,131 shares of the company's stock worth $92,109,000 after purchasing an additional 257,767 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $128.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average of $139.97. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $193,147.20. Following the transaction, the president owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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