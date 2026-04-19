Ninety One UK Ltd Has $15.12 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,673 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $838,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503,402 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $434,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,529,816 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $130,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,972 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Intel to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $68.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $70.32. The company has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.14, a PEG ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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