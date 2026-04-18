Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,978 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. This trade represents a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.05 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.41. The business's 50 day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

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Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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