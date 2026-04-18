Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,978 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. This trade represents a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.05 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.41. The business's 50 day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG
Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: P&G reaffirmed its shareholder-return commitment — 70th consecutive dividend increase and plans to return ~$15B in 2026 ($10B dividends, $5B buybacks), supporting income investors and buyback-driven EPS. P&G Raised Its Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan maintained an Overweight rating after trimming its price target to $162 (still >10% upside), signaling institutional confidence despite the small PT cut. JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Category tailwinds: research flags the fragrance-diffuser market expanding in 2026 with P&G named among leaders — incremental growth opportunity in home/eco and smart‑home subsegments. Fragrance Diffuser Market Report
- Positive Sentiment: Some bullish analysts expect P&G’s upcoming earnings to spur a rally — arguments include easier back‑half comps, potentially beatable guide and attractive cash yields that could attract buyers on any positive print. Earnings Can Spur A Rally
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus expects earnings growth next week, but models show P&G may lack the “right combination” for a clean beat — set your expectations for a mixed print and watch management commentary. Zacks: Reports Next Week
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings views: sales and EPS are expected to rise, but tariffs, commodity costs and a premium valuation could pressure margins — near‑term execution and guide matter. Zacks: Pre-Q3 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: P&G warned shareholders about a low‑priced unsolicited mini‑tender from Potemkin Limited and urged rejection — such offers can create short‑term selling pressure or confusion among retail holders. Mini-Tender Warning
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a debate: several analysts and articles flag P&G trading near ~20x earnings and some trims to price targets (RBC lowered its target to $167), leaving some investors on the sidelines despite solid fundamentals. Valuation Keeps Me On Hold Investing.com: Valuation Debate RBC Trimmed Target
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
See Also
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.
While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that are set to soar in 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.Get This Free Report