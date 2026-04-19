Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $2.38 Million in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,174,933 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,540,984,000 after purchasing an additional 134,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,050,572 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,417,563,000 after buying an additional 63,346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 121,543.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960,553 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $599,155,000 after buying an additional 5,955,653 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,351,530 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $437,416,000 after buying an additional 52,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,128,793 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $415,026,000 after buying an additional 57,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company's stock.

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Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $110.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.49. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.96 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Consolidated Edison news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $218,992.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,694.82. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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