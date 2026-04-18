Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 1,654 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,244 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd's holdings in McKesson were worth $34,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in McKesson by 550.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 4,670 shares of the company's stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McKesson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company's stock worth $24,598,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in McKesson by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company's stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,647 shares of the company's stock worth $255,438,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $866.86 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $914.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $854.37. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $637.00 and a 1 year high of $999.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $966.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $970.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,605. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock worth $3,518,555 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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