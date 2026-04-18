Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 546,604 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902,061 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 546,604 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $152,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:NEE opened at $91.99 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $96.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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