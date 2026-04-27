Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 27,090 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) by 510.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 6,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.0%

PLNT opened at $69.64 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.82 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 97.97% and a net margin of 16.55%.The business had revenue of $376.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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