Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Position in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,580 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 68,910 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Ryder System worth $26,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Ryder System by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 267 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.89.

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Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE:R opened at $253.02 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $254.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $211.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ryder System's payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 12,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total value of $2,786,362.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,330,852.10. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 41,779 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $9,329,250.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,116,892.40. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 130,673 shares of company stock valued at $28,233,471 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Ryder System News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $276 and maintained a Buy rating — the largest analyst upside and a clear vote of confidence supporting the rally. Citigroup PT Raise

Citigroup raised its price target to $276 and maintained a Buy rating — the largest analyst upside and a clear vote of confidence supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Ryder reported Q1 EPS of $2.54, beating estimates, and management raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook — a core catalyst for the bullish move. Zacks Q1 Earnings Beat

Ryder reported Q1 EPS of $2.54, beating estimates, and management raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook — a core catalyst for the bullish move. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call highlights pointed to strong used-vehicle sales and favorable port-to-door logistics performance, helping margins and cash generation — positive operational signs for future free cash flow. Yahoo Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings call highlights pointed to strong used-vehicle sales and favorable port-to-door logistics performance, helping margins and cash generation — positive operational signs for future free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Company press release and slide deck confirm the beat and the raised FY guidance (EPS range 14.05–14.80), which supports upward revisions to valuation models. BusinessWire Q1 Results

Company press release and slide deck confirm the beat and the raised FY guidance (EPS range 14.05–14.80), which supports upward revisions to valuation models. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple brokerages updated targets after the print — Barclays to $250 (Overweight), JPMorgan to $250 (Neutral) and Robert W. Baird to $253 (Outperform) — these lifts signal analyst support but some targets still sit near or below the current market price. Analyst PT Raises

Multiple brokerages updated targets after the print — Barclays to $250 (Overweight), JPMorgan to $250 (Neutral) and Robert W. Baird to $253 (Outperform) — these lifts signal analyst support but some targets still sit near or below the current market price. Neutral Sentiment: Extensive coverage (earnings call transcript, presentation, and analyst notes) provides detail for investors to re-evaluate models; implications depend on how traders weigh EPS beats vs revenue softness. Earnings Call Transcript

Extensive coverage (earnings call transcript, presentation, and analyst notes) provides detail for investors to re-evaluate models; implications depend on how traders weigh EPS beats vs revenue softness. Negative Sentiment: Total revenue missed consensus (reported ~$2.57B vs. ~$3.11B est.), which tempers the headline beat and is a reason some analysts remain cautious. MarketBeat Revenue Details

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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