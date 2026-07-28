NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Sold by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC lessened its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,355 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 59,588 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC's holdings in NiSource were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,864 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Trading Down 1.9%

NI opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,587.48. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. The trade was a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.30.

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NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

See Also

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