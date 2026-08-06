NiSource, Inc $NI Stake Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,087,159 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 505,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.64% of NiSource worth $144,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in NiSource by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 39,703 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,220 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $52.00 target price on NiSource in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NiSource from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NiSource from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

NiSource Stock Down 3.7%

NI stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $118,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,503,587.48. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More NiSource News

Here are the key news stories impacting NiSource this week:

Positive Sentiment: NiSource reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.16, in line with the broader consensus and above the $0.15 Zacks estimate. Revenue of $1.34 billion exceeded analysts’ $1.15 billion forecast, with NIPSCO gains helping offset weaker results at Columbia. NiSource Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on NIPSCO Gains, Data Center Demand

NiSource reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.16, in line with the broader consensus and above the $0.15 Zacks estimate. Revenue of $1.34 billion exceeded analysts’ $1.15 billion forecast, with NIPSCO gains helping offset weaker results at Columbia. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its target for 9%–10% adjusted EPS compound annual growth from 2026 through 2033. NiSource also continues to pursue a $28.6 billion 2026–2030 capital plan, including $7.6 billion for strategic data-center infrastructure, supporting a potentially important long-term growth driver. NiSource reaffirms 2026 adjusted EPS guidance and long-term growth target

Management reaffirmed its target for 9%–10% adjusted EPS compound annual growth from 2026 through 2033. NiSource also continues to pursue a $28.6 billion 2026–2030 capital plan, including $7.6 billion for strategic data-center infrastructure, supporting a potentially important long-term growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: NiSource maintained 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.02–$2.07. While the outlook remains intact, the midpoint is slightly below the approximately $2.06 analyst consensus, giving investors limited evidence of a near-term earnings upgrade. NiSource beats Q2 earnings and revenue estimates

NiSource maintained 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.02–$2.07. While the outlook remains intact, the midpoint is slightly below the approximately $2.06 analyst consensus, giving investors limited evidence of a near-term earnings upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter GAAP net income fell to $45.5 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, from $102.2 million, or $0.22, a year earlier. The adjusted EPS result also declined from $0.22, highlighting pressure in reported profitability despite the revenue beat. NiSource Q2 GAAP net income falls

Second-quarter GAAP net income fell to $45.5 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, from $102.2 million, or $0.22, a year earlier. The adjusted EPS result also declined from $0.22, highlighting pressure in reported profitability despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Several NiSource insiders reportedly sold shares during the past six months without recorded open-market purchases. Although insider sales may reflect personal liquidity needs, the activity can weigh on investor sentiment following the earnings release.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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