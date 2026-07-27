NiSource, Inc $NI Stock Holdings Boosted by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 154.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680,202 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,235,394 shares during the period. NiSource makes up 0.2% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.77% of NiSource worth $171,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NiSource alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,408,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,606,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,630 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,504,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,150,818,000 after buying an additional 8,240,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,735,119 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,116,459,000 after buying an additional 1,154,351 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 55,625.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $680,411,000 after buying an additional 16,836,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,459,421 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $518,301,000 after buying an additional 245,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NiSource

Here are the key news stories impacting NiSource this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating on NiSource and reiterated a $50 price target , implying upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the utility’s valuation. Benzinga report

KeyCorp kept an rating on NiSource and reiterated a , implying upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the utility’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS estimates for NiSource, suggesting improving earnings power over the next several years and supporting the stock’s longer-term investment case.

KeyCorp for NiSource, suggesting improving earnings power over the next several years and supporting the stock’s longer-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reportedly initiated or maintained a Buy view on NiSource, adding to the positive analyst backdrop around the stock. Nisource (NI) Gets a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo reportedly on NiSource, adding to the positive analyst backdrop around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed near-term EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, which may temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the reductions were relatively small and did not change the firm’s overall positive stance.

KeyCorp for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, which may temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the reductions were relatively small and did not change the firm’s overall positive stance. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus full-year earnings remain at about $2.05 per share, so the latest analyst revisions do not materially alter the broad earnings outlook yet.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $49.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Insider Activity

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,003.20. This trade represents a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $118,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,587.48. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NiSource from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.30.

View Our Latest Report on NI

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NiSource, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NiSource wasn't on the list.

While NiSource currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here