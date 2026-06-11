Nixon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 144,034 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $20,008,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 5.3% of Nixon Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Mid-America Apartment Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 335 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is 185.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector underperform" rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $144.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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