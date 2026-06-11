Nixon Capital LLC Buys 22,274 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Nixon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,690 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises about 4.6% of Nixon Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Deckers Outdoor worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Deckers Outdoor

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deckers outlined a fiscal 2030 growth framework that highlights continued expansion for HOKA and UGG , along with investments in AI and global growth initiatives, which supports the case for sustained revenue and earnings growth. Deckers Sets 2030 Growth Path With HOKA UGG And AI Investments

Deckers outlined a fiscal 2030 growth framework that highlights continued expansion for and , along with investments in AI and global growth initiatives, which supports the case for sustained revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for DECK , including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and multiple quarterly periods, signaling expectations for stronger profitability over the next few years.

Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for , including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and multiple quarterly periods, signaling expectations for stronger profitability over the next few years. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the higher estimates, Zacks kept a Hold rating, suggesting analysts see upside potential but are not yet fully bullish on the stock.

Despite the higher estimates, Zacks kept a rating, suggesting analysts see upside potential but are not yet fully bullish on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The same research note also trimmed near-term Q1 2028 EPS estimates slightly, showing that expectations are improving unevenly rather than across the board.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $111.22 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $126.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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