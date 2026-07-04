Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 12,261 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,175 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.'s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,698,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $497,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,628.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,063 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,901,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 933,554 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 130.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $245,099,000 after acquiring an additional 879,701 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC set a $210.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of IQVIA from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $206.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.50 and a 52-week high of $247.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $176.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

See Also

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