Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Lowers Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,702 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $227.26 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $203.40 and a one year high of $293.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,842.60. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe's Companies

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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