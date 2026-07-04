Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 19,197 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 19,197 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $134,130,000 after acquiring an additional 62,790 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,388,662 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $673,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HSBC cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $605.09.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $522.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $473.17 and a 200-day moving average of $518.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $403.36 and a one year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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