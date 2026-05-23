Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,096 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $580.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $609.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $579.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $782,321.13. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,807. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $438.10 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.74 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is $458.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.61. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

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About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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