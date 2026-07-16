Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $19.68 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.9% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $529.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.46. The company has a market capitalization of $862.82 billion, a PE ratio of 173.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here