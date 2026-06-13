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Noked Israel Ltd Has $263.44 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Noked Israel Ltd reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, but TSMC remains its largest holding. The fund still owned 866,900 shares valued at about $263.4 million, or 42.2% of its portfolio.
  • Wall Street sentiment on TSMC is generally bullish, with multiple analysts raising price targets and the stock currently carrying an average “Buy” rating. Consensus price targets in the article range up to $480.
  • TSMC continues to benefit from strong AI-related demand, but supply constraints and operational risks remain a concern. Reports cite tight chip capacity, as well as talent and water shortages in Taiwan that could limit growth.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Noked Israel Ltd cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 30,910 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 42.2% of Noked Israel Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $263,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $423.00 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $206.20 and a 12-month high of $450.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.03 and a 200-day moving average of $352.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 25.12%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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