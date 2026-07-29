Nokia Corporation $NOK Shares Purchased by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) by 219.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,559 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 168,688 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 2.0% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 68,204 shares of the technology company's stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nokia by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Nokia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the technology company's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company's stock.

More Nokia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board member Timo Ihamuotila bought 60,000 Nokia shares, an insider transaction that may signal confidence in the company’s long-term prospects and provide support for investor sentiment. Nokia Board Member Timo Ihamuotila Buys 60,000 Shares

Board member Timo Ihamuotila bought 60,000 Nokia shares, an insider transaction that may signal confidence in the company’s long-term prospects and provide support for investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Monday market coverage focused on Nokia’s upward move and the factors attracting investor attention, with the insider purchase likely among the more tangible recent catalysts. Nokia stock is gaining Monday: What's going on?

Monday market coverage focused on Nokia’s upward move and the factors attracting investor attention, with the insider purchase likely among the more tangible recent catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Specifications for a rumored Nokia 250 4G Smart feature phone were leaked, including 4G connectivity, cloud-phone functionality and a QR reader. The product could support Nokia’s device business, but there is no confirmed launch, pricing or expected financial impact. Nokia 250 4G Smart specifications leaked

Specifications for a rumored Nokia 250 4G Smart feature phone were leaked, including 4G connectivity, cloud-phone functionality and a QR reader. The product could support Nokia’s device business, but there is no confirmed launch, pricing or expected financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities reduced its third-quarter 2026 EPS estimate for NOK to $0.07 from $0.09. The cut suggests analysts see somewhat weaker near-term profitability, despite the current full-year consensus estimate of $0.41 per share. Q4 EPS Estimates for Nokia Decreased by Northland Securities

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Arete Research raised Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOK

Nokia Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NOK stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Nokia Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.49%.The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

See Also

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