Nokia Corporation $NOK Shares Sold by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lowered its stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,346 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 392,471 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Nokia were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,050 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,774 shares of the technology company's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,489,705 shares of the technology company's stock worth $93,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NOK. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus raised Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.71.

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Nokia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. Nokia Corporation has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $0.0468 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. Nokia's dividend payout ratio is 81.25%.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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