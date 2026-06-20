Nolet Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Nolet Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here