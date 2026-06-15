Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD Shares Acquired by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD - Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,979 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 160,728 shares during the period. Nomad Foods comprises 1.5% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Nomad Foods worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,330,537 shares of the company's stock worth $124,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,484,858 shares of the company's stock worth $31,086,000 after buying an additional 33,052 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,823,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,856,727 shares of the company's stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,713,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company's stock.

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Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:NOMD opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business's 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.43%.The company had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Nomad Foods's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.720-1.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Nomad Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NOMD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Nomad Foods from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nomad Foods

Insider Buying and Selling at Nomad Foods

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 116,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,067,443.08. This trade represents a 591.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruben Baldew purchased 14,731 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $143,038.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 338,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,544.22. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 264,731 shares of company stock worth $2,524,538 over the last ninety days.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe's largest frozen foods platform.

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