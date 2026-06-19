Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,642,529 shares of the company's stock after selling 171,577 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 2.37% of Nomad Foods worth $45,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the company's stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the company's stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nomad Foods news, CEO Dominic Brisby acquired 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 676,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,813.26. This trade represents a 28.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruben Baldew acquired 14,731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $143,038.01. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 338,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,290,544.22. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 264,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,538 in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.70. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm's 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.720-1.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Nomad Foods's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nomad Foods from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOMD

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe's largest frozen foods platform.

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