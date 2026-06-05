Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,797 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 70,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,389 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,299 shares of the company's stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 70,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

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Trending Headlines about Super Micro Computer

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Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $46.90 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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