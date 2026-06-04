Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,028,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 133.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $4,922,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,024,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,391,481.30. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 6,149 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $623,816.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 222,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,553,450.95. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 386,608 shares of company stock worth $50,371,351 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets on Credo after its earnings report, including TD Cowen, JPMorgan, and Bank of America, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth outlook and AI infrastructure exposure.

Multiple firms raised price targets on Credo after its earnings report, including TD Cowen, JPMorgan, and Bank of America, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth outlook and AI infrastructure exposure. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted that Credo’s fiscal 2026 revenue surged to about $1.3 billion to $1.34 billion , with revenue growth above 200% and non-GAAP net income climbing sharply, underscoring strong operating momentum.

Articles highlighted that Credo’s fiscal 2026 revenue surged to about to , with revenue growth above and non-GAAP net income climbing sharply, underscoring strong operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on management’s guidance for 80%+ revenue growth in FY2027 and an expected optical revenue ramp of $600 million+ , which could expand the company beyond its core copper cable business.

Investors are focusing on management’s guidance for and an expected optical revenue ramp of , which could expand the company beyond its core copper cable business. Positive Sentiment: Coverage suggests Credo is becoming a bigger beneficiary of the AI data-center buildout as hyperscalers increase spending on high-speed networking, improving long-term demand visibility.

Coverage suggests Credo is becoming a bigger beneficiary of the AI data-center buildout as hyperscalers increase spending on high-speed networking, improving long-term demand visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that as optics becomes a larger part of the mix, margins could face pressure because the optical business may be lower margin than existing products.

Some commentary notes that as optics becomes a larger part of the mix, margins could face pressure because the optical business may be lower margin than existing products. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong results, one theme in the coverage is that the stock is already up sharply over the past year, so some investors appear to be questioning whether the valuation has become stretched after the run.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 6.3%

CRDO stock opened at $214.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.27. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $245.95. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53 and a beta of 3.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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