Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,587 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,770 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,912,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,310,000 after buying an additional 2,650,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3,181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,781,000 after buying an additional 2,242,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3,986.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,082,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,521,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,807 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Further Reading

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