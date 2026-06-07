Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in PVH Corp. $PVH

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 13,263 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in PVH were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PVH by 47.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,963,303 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $164,466,000 after acquiring an additional 634,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PVH by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,197,009 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $100,273,000 after purchasing an additional 486,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,500 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 245,740 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,167,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,040 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $106,391,000 after purchasing an additional 210,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting PVH

Here are the key news stories impacting PVH this week:

Positive Sentiment: PVH reported Q1 earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion, both slightly ahead of expectations, showing the business still has some near-term execution strength. Article Title

PVH reported Q1 earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion, both slightly ahead of expectations, showing the business still has some near-term execution strength. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating and $100 price target, suggesting upside if PVH can stabilize sales and margins. Article Title

BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating and $100 price target, suggesting upside if PVH can stabilize sales and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America and JPMorgan both kept neutral/hold-type views, but trimmed price targets, signaling analysts see value near current levels while remaining cautious on near-term demand. Article Title

Bank of America and JPMorgan both kept neutral/hold-type views, but trimmed price targets, signaling analysts see value near current levels while remaining cautious on near-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: PVH’s earnings call highlighted progress in direct-to-consumer performance and brand momentum, but also acknowledged ongoing pressure in Europe, keeping the outlook mixed. Article Title

PVH’s earnings call highlighted progress in direct-to-consumer performance and brand momentum, but also acknowledged ongoing pressure in Europe, keeping the outlook mixed. Negative Sentiment: The main driver of the stock weakness is PVH’s decision to cut full-year revenue guidance to flat, down from prior expectations for slight growth, after management cited weak EMEA demand and the Middle East conflict. Article Title

The main driver of the stock weakness is PVH’s decision to cut full-year revenue guidance to flat, down from prior expectations for slight growth, after management cited weak EMEA demand and the Middle East conflict. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles and analyst notes describe the outlook cut as a “low-quality” update, and the sharp drop in the shares has also triggered securities investigations, adding legal overhang. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded PVH from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PVH from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PVH from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

PVH opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. PVH's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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