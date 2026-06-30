Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,726 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Nordson worth $27,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Nordson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered Nordson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nordson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,960. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This represents a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $302.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business's 50 day moving average is $286.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.77. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $207.08 and a 12-month high of $307.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The firm had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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