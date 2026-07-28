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Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Purchased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Norfolk Southern logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Rokos Capital Management increased its Norfolk Southern stake by 44.4% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 136,435 shares valued at approximately $39.2 million. Institutional investors collectively own 75.1% of the company.
  • Norfolk Southern exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $3.52 in adjusted EPS and $3.46 billion in revenue, with revenue up 12.5% year over year. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share, implying a 1.6% annual yield.
  • Investors are watching the proposed Union Pacific merger, with new customer protections and pricing commitments potentially improving its regulatory prospects, though STB approval is still pending. Analyst targets generally rose, but the stock retains a consensus “Hold” rating and traded near its 52-week high.
  • Interested in Norfolk Southern? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,435 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 41,942 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $39,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company's stock.

Norfolk Southern News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Norfolk Southern this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific submitted supplemental information to the Surface Transportation Board (STB), including expanded gateway-pricing commitments and customer protections. The companies said the measures are designed to support faster, more reliable service and address concerns about the proposed merger. The filing may improve the merger’s regulatory prospects, although STB approval remains outstanding. Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern merger customer assurances
  • Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its Norfolk Southern price target to $355 from $310, while Robert W. Baird increased its target to $377 from $360. The higher targets suggest analysts see additional potential value, despite BMO retaining a “market perform” rating and Baird maintaining a “neutral” rating. Benzinga analyst price targets
  • Neutral Sentiment: Reports citing JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup analysts indicated expectations for Norfolk Southern shares to appreciate, while Barclays continued to rate the stock “buy.” These calls reinforce a generally constructive outlook but provide less immediate impact than a change in earnings or company guidance. JPMorgan analyst outlook Wells Fargo analyst outlook Citigroup analyst outlook Barclays rating
  • Negative Sentiment: No new material negative operating or earnings update was reported. However, merger-related regulatory uncertainty remains a risk, and the stock’s elevated valuation means investors may require continued execution and progress toward approval to justify further gains.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.2%

NSC opened at $343.05 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $268.23 and a one year high of $358.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50 day moving average price is $317.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 21.02%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Norfolk Southern's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $363.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Norfolk Southern from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $337.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $348.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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