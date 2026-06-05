Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,078,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,803,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.19% of Celsius as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Celsius by 1,020.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly acquired 8,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Celsius

Here are the key news stories impacting Celsius this week:

Negative Sentiment: Texas opened an investigation into Celsius over whether Alani Nu energy drinks, which are marketed toward teens, contain caffeine levels and advertising claims that could raise child-safety concerns. Article link

Texas opened an investigation into Celsius over whether Alani Nu energy drinks, which are marketed toward teens, contain caffeine levels and advertising claims that could raise child-safety concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several follow-up reports said CELH stock is under pressure as investors react to the state probe and related allegations that the company targeted younger consumers with high-caffeine drinks. Article link

Several follow-up reports said CELH stock is under pressure as investors react to the state probe and related allegations that the company targeted younger consumers with high-caffeine drinks. Negative Sentiment: Another report said Texas officials are looking into Celsius after a lawsuit tied an Alani Nu drink to a teen’s death, adding to reputational and legal overhang for the brand. Article link

Another report said Texas officials are looking into Celsius after a lawsuit tied an Alani Nu drink to a teen’s death, adding to reputational and legal overhang for the brand. Negative Sentiment: News coverage also highlighted that Celsius shares were tumbling because investors are weighing the risk of a broader regulatory, legal, and consumer backlash around Alani Nu’s marketing practices. Article link

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Celsius from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Celsius

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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