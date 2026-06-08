Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,587,705 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $54,031,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.22% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,049 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,067 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 17,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,054.82. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.66. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Graphic Packaging this week:

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

Further Reading

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