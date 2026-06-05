Norges Bank Buys New Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $114,368,000. Norges Bank owned 0.86% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,141,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $982,313,000 after acquiring an additional 165,683 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,776,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,843,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MDGL. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $570.00 to $529.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Evercore set a $649.00 target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $709.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $687.00.

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Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider David Soergel sold 1,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.74, for a total transaction of $516,561.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,973,759.42. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $2,928,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,347,411.60. This trade represents a 20.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,880,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $492.83 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.95 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of -1.07. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $516.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $311.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.32) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 126.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company's pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

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